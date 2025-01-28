Sun trade star Alyssa Thomas to Mercury: Report

The Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury reportedly have agreed to a blockbuster trade that would send superstar Alyssa Thomas out west.

According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Thomas will join the Mercury after spending all 11 years of her WNBA career in Connecticut. It's unclear at this time what the Sun will receive in the deal, which cannot be made official until Feb. 1 since it involves a sign-and-trade.

Thomas was an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Connecticut cored the five-time All-Star, so the only way she could leave the team was via a trade in which she approved of the destination.

Thomas has earned six All-Defensive selections in her illustrious career and finished top-five in MVP voting in each of the last three seasons. The soon-to-be 33-year-old has led the Sun to six straight WNBA semifinal appearances. Last year, she helped Team USA earn a gold medal in the Paris Summer Olympics.

Last season with the Sun, Thomas averaged 10.6 points, 7.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds. Connecticut finished third in the WNBA standings with a 28-12 record while the Mercury placed seventh at 19-21.