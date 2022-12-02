What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 2

We’ve finally made it to the end of the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At the moment, almost all eight groups have had their final matches and determined who will be advancing as well as who is eliminated. And now we’re down to our last two groups.

Groups G and H will have their finales on Friday and there is going to be a lot at stake for these teams. On the one hand, we know one team from each group who will already be advancing – Brazil (G) and Portugal (H). As for the other two nations making it through … well, that we will have to wait to find out.

With that, here’s the four-game slate to watch for on Friday as the final groups of nations fight to advance to the round of 16:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

South Korea-Portugal, Group H

This fixture will feature Portugal, who currently sits in first place in the Group H standings, and South Korea, who follows in third. So far in the tournament, Portugal clinched two wins (one against Ghana and the other against Uruguay), so it’s no wonder why it has secured a spot in the knockout stage.

On the other hand, we have South Korea which wasn’t so lucky. The country tied its World Cup opener against Uruguay and then lost its second game to Ghana 3-2.

Kick-off time is 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.

Ghana-Uruguay, Group H

The rest of Group H features Ghana, who sits in second, and Uruguay, who is dead last. Ghana's first World Cup match resulted in a 3-2 loss to Portugal led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Their second match resulted in a win, though, as they took the lead against South Korea.

Uruguay, like South Korea, hasn’t exactly had the best track record so far in the tournament. They tied South Korea in a 0-0 draw to start and then lost to Portugal 2-0 in their second game.

Kick-off time is 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.

Serbia-Switzerland, Group G

Serbia, like Cameroon, has the least amount of points in the Group G standings – one. They lost their first game to Brazil 2-0 and then tied at 3 with Cameroon for their second match. While on the other hand, Switzerland sits in second place behind Brazil with three points, so there’s a good chance it will advance to the knockout phase.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.

Cameroon-Brazil, Group G

We already know Brazil’s fate thanks to its two wins earlier in the tournament, but Cameroon’s position isn’t as assured. The country experienced a 1-0 loss to Switzerland in its opener and then landed at a 3-3 draw to Serbia in its second game. There’s not much hope for this squad to stay in Qatar.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.