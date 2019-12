Massachusetts State Police said they have a suspect in custody after a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 95 on Friday.

State police said they initially tried to stop the suspect vehicle for erratic operation, but it refused to stop. They pursued the vehicle on I-95 from Needham to Waltham, and eventually took the suspect into custody after a struggle.

Two lanes remain closed on I-95 in Waltham as of 11 a.m., state police said.

No further information was immediately available.