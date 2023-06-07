Three Red Sox prospects land in Baseball America's Top 100

Baseball America's updated Top 100 Prospects list features three Boston Red Sox farmhands.

Marcelo Mayer, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, moved up two spots to No. 8 in the latest edition of the Top 100. The 20-year-old shortstop recently was promoted to Double-A Portland after tearing it up at High-A.

The next Sox prospect on the list is 19-year-old outfielder Miguel Bleis, who maintains his spot at No. 88. Bleis missed some time this season due to injury, but he is considered a five-tool player with the potential to develop into a star at the major league level.

Second baseman Nick Yorke is the third and final player in the Red Sox farm system to make Baseball America's Top 100. The 21-year-old, selected 17th overall in 2020, fell out of the preseason Top 100 after a down 2022 campaign. But so far this season with Portland, he has rediscovered the sweet swing that earned him Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2021. His bounce-back performance has landed him at No. 96.

The glaring omission from the list is utilityman Ceddanne Rafaela, who was No. 71 on Baseball America's preseason Top 100 and named the Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year a season ago. An elite defender, Rafaela struggled at the plate to begin his season with the Sea Dogs but has recently turned things around. He extended his hit streak to 11 games on Wednesday.

Mayer, Bleis, Rafaela, Yorke, and left-hander Shane Drohan make up SoxProspects.com's top five players in Boston's farm system. If all goes according to plan, Red Sox fans could see Mayer make his MLB debut sometime in 2024.