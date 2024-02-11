Watch ‘icon' Taylor Swift chug a drink on the Super Bowl jumbotron

Taylor Swift is enjoying her Football Era.

The "Karma" singer, who is at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was shown on the stadium's jumbotron chugging her drink.

What was in the cup remains unknown.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Seated next to Swift is longtime friend Ashley Avignone, who appears to be downing her drink as well, but the video cuts off before she finishes.

Also seated behind Swift is Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce, who seemingly applauds the "Midnights" singer as she slams down her empty cup.

Swift may have been showing her boyfriend's brother that she can keep up with his partying ways. During the Chiefs-Bills AFC divisional-round playoff game three weeks ago, Jason Kelce went viral for his shirtless antics.

After Travis Kelce scored a touchdown during the game in freezing cold Buffalo, New York, in which Swift was also in attendance, Jason Kelce was caught shirtless in his suite hilariously celebrating the moment.

Jason Kelce also jumped into the stands and began drinking beers with fans during his celebration.

why didn’t Jason bring drinks for Jason smdh 😂 pic.twitter.com/q5CTNDVCf5 — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 22, 2024

“Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!” he captioned with a photo on X that showed a text message reading, “Ellie said ‘Dads boobs are showing’!” referring to one of his three young daughters.

Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas offered some eclectic and expensive food and beverage options. Here's how much items cost inside and outside the stadium.