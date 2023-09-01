forecast

80-degree temperatures, sunshine expected over Labor Day Weekend

After a coolish start, light sea breezes are expected Friday, keeping us all in the 70s

By Pete Bouchard

The closing curtain on “summer” is here. And the weather is both dazzling and slightly disappointing – only in the sense that we wished a lot of the weekends this summer were as nice.

Coming off the second wettest summer on record in Boston and Worcester, this is squarely obvious. Both cities logged over 20 inches of rain in June, July and August. This follows after the fourth driest summer last year, and the fourth wettest summer the year before.

I’m sure you’re seeing the trend here. Extremes are dominating our seasons. Normal is but a stat on a chart; it’s no longer something we can rely on as a guide for the seasons.  

With sun dominating (and mixing with smoky haze), the finish to summer is fitting. We’ll find temps climbing and the humidity slowly creeping up by the holiday. This heat will extend into early next week as we watch a former tropical system, Idalia, meander around Bermuda and try to regain some strength.

After a coolish start, light sea breezes are expected Friday, keeping us all in the 70s. With the wind shifting direction Saturday, we’ll start the warming process into the weekend. It’s later next week – mainly after Wednesday – that the forecast gets a little fuzzy. We’ll wait for the steering patterns to settle before we start to gain confidence in any wet weather returning in the extended range.

Enjoy the weekend!

