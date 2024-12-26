Boston

Clear and dry weather on Thursday in New England

A pattern change this weekend will bring an unsettled stretch with more clouds and rain, but warmer temperatures.

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

High pressure will keep Southern New England mostly dry and calm through Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Ocean effect clouds continue for the Cape and Islands, but elsewhere, skies stay mainly clear. High temperatures are creeping slowly towards the 40s and will make it there by the start of next week.

The weekend will start mild and dry, but clouds will increase as a warm front approaches. A sprinkle or two is possible Saturday evening before rain chances increase late Sunday into Monday.

Early next week, it will stay cloudy with more rain as multiple weather systems move through Monday through Wednesday. It will not rain at all times, but the general theme will be a bit dreary.

Temperatures will trend warmer, especially heading into the new year.

