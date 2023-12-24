Cloudy skies but little rain on Christmas Eve in New England

The quiet weather pattern we’ve been in will generally continue today through roughly late Tuesday.

That’s when the next storm system will bring another round of rain through New England. The most likely time for rain will be starting around sunrise Wednesday and continuing through Friday afternoon.

There’s a high likelihood we will see another 0.50-1.25” from this next storm system, which will likely keep things soggy and spongy as we wrap up 2023. It will also remain on the mild side prior to the storm system’s arrival.

Highs will be in the mid 40s for Christmas Eve and near 50 for Christmas Day. The average high this time of year is 40, so not doing too bad at all for the Christmas Eve/Christmas Day weather this year. But if you’re wanting a white Christmas, the odds are not in your favor this year.

Cooler, near-seasonal weather returns as we ring in the New Year. Highs will be back down around 40 with generally dry weather to kick off 2024.