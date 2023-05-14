Dry and Sunny Mother's Day in New England

Our weather remains dry and sunny for this special Mother’s Day. After the passage of yesterday’s cold front, our temperatures have dipped into the upper 60s this afternoon which settles us to a more seasonable day. Wind inland pushes out of the NW up to 20 mph with the potential of brush fire risk.

Otherwise, wind direction in the Cape is keeping temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 because of the sea breeze.

Tomorrow will be another quiet day, highs will climb back up to the 70s while Tuesday turns even warmer, a cold front will dip out of Canada and into northern New England.

The chance of showers is restricted mostly along the northern country and into ME while much of central New England will only see about a 20-30% chance of showers.

Temperatures Wednesday will drop after the passage of that cold front on Wednesday, allowing Wednesday night to cool down into the 40s & 30s…. some inland suburbs may see frost formation.

Temperatures rebound late in the week as the chance of rain returns next weekend.