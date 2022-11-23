Great Travel Weather Wednesday; Quiet and Cool on Thanksgiving

On the eve of Thanksgiving, and all is well in the world of weather. We have clear sailing through the holiday, with somewhat seasonable temperatures, light winds and a fair amount of sun. Travel isn’t a problem before, during or after the big feast, but it may be for return flights and trips on Sunday.

Winds will be light for Thanksgiving, inviting a sea breeze along the coast, and keep the temps in the mid 40s. There’s chill early and late day too, perfect for a walk after dinner (with a heavy sweater or thick coat). A few fair weather clouds may drift in and out from time to time.

Friday’s weather system – once thought to be strong and troublesome – now is a whimper. Just a few LATE showers are expected, as a weak front moves through. Saturday’s setup is great with the sun returning and somewhat mild (low 50s) temperatures.

Sunday’s storm is a slow-moving rain maker crawling out of the Lone Star State Thursday and Friday. Guidance is depicting wind, rain and possible downpours that arrive early and finish late afternoon. We could see some significant rain from this event, along with gusty winds of 40-45 plus at times. There’s no cold air to create any snowy/icy headaches, but travel may be hampered by the storm.

More updates ahead. Enjoy the football games and the feasts!