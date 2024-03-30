Gusty winds and sunny skies on Saturday

While yesterday’s storm is gone, the gusty winds continue into the day. We’ll see winds peak near 40 at times thanks to the sunny skies. As the warm sun battles it out with a cold atmosphere, the air becomes turbulent and the winds blow harder than we would see with a lower sun angle in winter or late fall. As the Sun goes down this evening, the winds will back off completely.

Clouds dart in late tonight, then out tomorrow. There are a few showers that could drop predawn across southeast Mass, the Cape & Islands, but most of us will wake to sunshine and cool temps. We’ll bounce back in fine fashion, cresting near the upper 50s later in the afternoon. All in all, a fairly nice – and richly deserved - holiday weekend.

Keep the sun close to your heart because it will fade quickly in the new workweek. A storm will sweep in late Tuesday, and it promises to clamp down on New England for a two-day stay. At this point, it’s entirely possible that it evolves into a powerful nor’easter.

Of course, with cold air readily at its disposal, we could see some snow. The Worcester Hills seem front and center for this prospect, with the possibility of the snow migrating closer to the coast depending on the track. These late-season storms can be underestimated and fairly powerful – especially given our stormy track record of late.

Nevertheless, the pattern relaxes and warms after the storm passes on Thursday. We sail into next weekend with a warming trend AND sunshine. The forecast looks stellar for the eclipse, as we surge into the 60s!

Be safe and Happy Easter!

