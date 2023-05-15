forecast

More Sun, Warmth — and Pollen — on Monday

Highs Monday will be in the middle and upper 70s

By Justin Godynick

Mild temperatures return for Monday with mostly sunny skies. A few high clouds are possible in the afternoon, but otherwise, a beautiful day in store overall.

Tuesday starts off sunny, but gives way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and evening. Still, temperatures make it to 80 degrees or above.

A weak cold front passes through early Wednesday morning, and a few showers are possible for northern New England, but the front will dry out as it heads further south.

Sunshine returns for the Wednesday morning commute. With breezy conditions, highs are only in the lower 60s.

Thursday is mostly sunny, with highs around 70 degrees. Friday is mostly sunny, with a few high clouds later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Rain is likely for the upcoming weekend, the best chance for showers is late Saturday into Sunday. That beneficial rain may even linger into next Monday morning.

