Northern Lights Were Actually Visible in Mass. — and Could Be Again Tonight

The night sky gave New England a rare show late Thursday and early Friday, when an unusually strong solar storm made the northern lights visible in Massachusetts.

In fact, the lights were visible as far south as Maryland and South Carolina!

People across the country — including here in Massachusetts — were sharing photos and videos of the aurora in the sky.

Currently in Northern Massachusetts, Aurora is visible through the clouds @AuroraNotify pic.twitter.com/HDbzFkY1XV — Austin Rebello (@AustinRebelloWX) March 24, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

@AuroraNotify absolutely beautiful once the clouds do break, many colors coming in, reds very very faintly visible at the top briefly

Shame that the clouds are sitting right in the middle pic.twitter.com/BePHBQ8NQn — Austin Rebello (@AustinRebelloWX) March 24, 2023

Here's an aurora shot from the Sanford FAA webcam an hour ago! Most places are still cloudy, but for those places that are seeing some clearing (mainly SW Maine), take a look to the north! #MEwx pic.twitter.com/8cQToeNCYv — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) March 24, 2023

There's a chance that the aurora will be visible in New England again Friday night into Saturday — the national Space Weather Prediction Center says the solar storm that brought the activity in the sky is expected to continue into Saturday.

Whether the clouds cooperate is another question.