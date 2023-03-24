Northern Lights Were Actually Visible in Mass. — and Could Be Again Tonight

The night sky gave New England a rare show late Thursday and early Friday, when an unusually strong solar storm made the northern lights visible in Massachusetts.
In fact, the lights were visible as far south as Maryland and South Carolina!
People across the country — including here in Massachusetts — were sharing photos and videos of the aurora in the sky.
There's a chance that the aurora will be visible in New England again Friday night into Saturday — the national Space Weather Prediction Center says the solar storm that brought the activity in the sky is expected to continue into Saturday.
Whether the clouds cooperate is another question.