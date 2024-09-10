Phenomenal stretch of weather continues with sunshine and pleasant air

This has been a phenomenal stretch of weather. Days on end of sunshine and pleasant air.

Before you lash out about jinxing the forecast, hear me out. The weather has been dry enough over the past few weeks to parch a few lawns and dry out some gardens. We could use a few showers, but we’re not in a drought.

That's as far as I'll go with it.

Now, back to the sunny forecast. Highs Tuesday bounce back to the mid and upper 70s, then fall a little Wednesday with a more pronounce onshore breeze in the afternoon.

It's Thursday that turns summery with highs leaping back into the 80s. This also seems to have legs into the weekend — away from the coast. Sea breezes should return both Saturday and Sunday to cool us off along the coast.

Soon-to-be Hurricane Francine is aiming for Louisiana. While it will move along at a steady clip, the intense rain is expected to cause major flooding deep into the Mid-South.

At this point, it shows no signs of limping into the Northeast as it slowly unravels. Our weather could stay rain-free deep into next week!