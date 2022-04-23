Breezy, Cool and Overall Clear Weekend

Another weekend is upon us and the forecast is holding.

Marginally.

While today shines like Friday (and once again warms into the 60s away from the coast), we’re not so bright and cheery about Sunday. Clouds will sneak in on a weakening weather system – one that actually has been log jammed behind a stalled high pressure system over the Maritime Provinces. There isn’t really enough energy to spit out more than a couple of sprinkles through morning, but the clouds will be in our hair through the entire day. Chilly east winds will keep us capped at 50 (or just below) for highs.

Monday sees us shake some of the clouds, but not the cool onshore breezes. Once again we can expect highs to be below our normal high of 60. We’re awaiting a larger storm Tuesday night & Wednesday morning for a solid dose of rain. Ironically, the temps will get a boost near 60 as the winds turn out of the south. Right now, this storm doesn’t appear to inundate us, but a significant .50-.75 of an inch of rain is possible.

Enjoy the mostly dry weekend!