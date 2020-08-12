Chance Afternoon Storms for Some Ahead of Less Humid Thursday

A heat advisory has been dropped in northern New England but continues south. Under a mix of sun and clouds, it remains humid today with afternoon temperatures 90 to 95 degrees with heat index values around or just over 95 degrees south.

It's a bit cooler and less humid north following a cold front last night. That front is now weakening and slowing over Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Maine.

Near this sluggish cold front is a blend of sun and clouds and a few thunderstorms near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike toward Cape Cod Bay and the south coast through Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Although these few storms may produce an isolated damaging wind gust, the instigating cold front that has already delivered delightful new air to the Niagara Frontier of western New York will have trouble completely clearing New England.

As a result, some showers are possible again tonight and tomorrow morning near the south coast. Humidity will linger through tomorrow in these far southern areas of New England again, while somewhat cooler and more comfortable air settles in farther north.

For most of New England, the drought continues, except in Vermont and most of western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

In fact, there is even flooding rain just south of New England again this week and will be the case the next couple days with a flash flood watch in effect from New York City to Philadelphia. But for us, the rain chances are slim to none after tomorrow's showers.

Friday looks pleasant and the weekend looks stellar with comfortable air and dry conditions expected for most of us Saturday and Sunday, though ample sunshine Saturday may be dimmed a bit behind increased high altitude clouds on Sunday, ahead of the next disturbance.

Monday's quick-moving system at the jet stream level will deliver some showers to start the week but be gone by Tuesday in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast. It's sure to be cooler than this week and likely to come with mostly pleasant days!