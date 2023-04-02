Chilly Sunday with a Gusty Breeze

While there will be a good amount of sunshine, the day will certainly be colder, with a gusty breeze and highs will only be in the middle 40’s.

Winds could gust to 30 mph, as a result the feels like temperature will be in the 30’s most of the day. Skies clear for Sunday Night with far less wind. Low temperatures are frosty in the upper 20’s for most spots.

Monday starts out chilly but rebounds nicely. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures are in the middle 50’s.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy, with rain showers possible later in the day, particularly in spots closer to the New Hampshire, Massachusetts border. High temperatures are in the 50’s.

Wednesday, starts out cooler, but quickly rebounds in temperature as a stationary front transitions to a warm front. Temperatures rise through the 50’s, with rain showers likely.

Thursday is very mild, with showers, then some sunshine, and afternoon thunderstorms likely. High temperatures near 70 degrees inland. Friday is mostly sunny, and more seasonable. Highs are in the middle 50’s.