Clouds Continue Through Thursday as Storm System Rolls Into New England

We have really settled into these similar weather days with waves of clouds and temperatures staying steady in the 30s to 40s.

We continue with temperatures in the low 40s south and 30s north Thursday and Friday with overnight lows around freezing south, to the 20s north.

Changes roll into the forecast as a large storm system heads across the country Wednesday through the end of the week.

This system will arrive by Friday night into Saturday across the northeast. This storm transports moisture and plenty of mild air into our area so rain is likely south, while mountain areas will see snow and a mix with the colder air aloft.

Temperatures will warm to the 40s in southern New England by Saturday with off and on heavy rain. Rain totals of 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches will be possible through Saturday night.

Snowfall in northern New England, to the Berkshires will be 1-3 inches, then 3-6 inches as you go higher in elevation. Upslope snow showers continue in northern New England through Sunday. Southern New England dries out with some sun and cooler highs around 40 degrees.

Next week we have small chances for precipitation to start the week and temperatures in the 30s, with an area of low pressure passing by Monday night into Tuesday. So far, this is staying offshore but it may swing in a band of snow in southeastern Massachusetts.

Snow showers are possible with a northwesterly flow in the mountains Wednesday. Friday into Saturday another storm system seems to move northeast as a coastal storm, and depending on the track it could give us plowable snow if it sticks with an offshore track.

A track farther northwest and we're talking a mix and rain south. It's too early to lock anything in, but we will watch this storm chance closely.