Cloudy, Chance of Rain, Snow Showers Thursday

Our next chance of rain comes Friday and continues into the weekend

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first 13 days of January have officially featured above-average temperatures, marking the 24th day of above-average temperatures.

It’s also been more than a week since we’ve seen anything more than a trace of precipitation. This quiet weather will continue for a while longer.

Our next chance of rain comes Friday and continues into the weekend. The latest guidance points at a heavy batch of rain. Temperatures for the remainder of the week look to stay at or just above average.

There still appears to be a pattern change heading into the end of the 10-day. By no means will it be frigid air, but significantly cool air will be moving in and we may see some snow to go along with it.

