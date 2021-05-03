Cooler Temps Move In, Evening Showers Expected

After the second warmest day of 2021 yesterday, today temperatures will take a step back. Overall, it will be a challenging temperature forecast coming up this week. Rain will be possible during the afternoon. Steady, perhaps heavy rain will arrive overnight.

We will end up being the battle zone between warm air to the south and cool air to the north. That will mean our weather will stay unsettled. Showers will be possible. Temperatures will be coolest where the clouds are thickest and where the showers are most widespread.

A storm system will move in Friday night into Saturday morning. A chilly rainfall is looking possible. It looks like we will clear out in time for Mother’s Day.