FIRST ALERT: Localized Flooding, Damaging Winds Possible Monday

A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere that started Monday over Virginia is caught in the fast-flowing, storm-steering jet stream winds aloft and will be directed to New England by day’s end Monday, prompting areas of showers Monday morning, then downpours and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Our NBC10 Boston and NECN Weather Team has issued a First Alert for 2 to 8 p.m. Monday owing to the potential for heavy downpours with lightning, producing localized flash flooding if they should move over urban or poor-drainage locations.

With the immediate Boston Metro under the gun for these storms, that increases the chance of a storm intersecting with a city of concrete and asphalt around the Boston area, elevating the chance of localized urban flooding – remember never to drive through flooded areas.

Isolated Monday afternoon storms may also grow strong enough for some localized damaging wind gusts capable of producing tree and power line damage, with the strongest storms in a corridor from Portland, Maine, to Boston to Providence, Rhode Island, and west to Worcester and Manchester.

Within a few hours of sunset, storms will dwindle and patchy fog will be left behind as humid air lingers. Tuesday brings a wind shift to blow from the northeast – a sure sign cooler air is moving in, but the arrival of that new air should be slow enough that a humid feeling will linger and new showers and thunderstorms are expected to erupt Tuesday late morning through the afternoon, before a considerably less humid air settles in Tuesday evening.

Wednesday and Thursday, New England will reap the benefits of the new, drier air, with comfortable humidity, highs in the 70s and dry weather. As warmth and humidity prepares for a weekend return, the chance of scattered showers and thunder rises Friday, especially in western New England, and daytime high temperatures are expected to return to the 80s for the upcoming weekend into next week in our exclusive, First Alert 10-day forecast.