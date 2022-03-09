Here's When and Where Snowfall Will Be Heaviest Wednesday

Just when you thought it was safe to reseed the lawn… in comes another batch of snow. But it’s not all its cracked up to be.

Much of the morning will be spent trying to get the snow to fly, and much of the afternoon will be spent trying to get it to stick. Temperatures are key here. We’ll hover in the mid-30s for much of the day, with a drop to the low 30s in the evening.

Snowfall rates (the overall intensity of the snow as it falls) will pick up in the mid and late afternoon, which may make for a couple of slick spots as the snow clings to the side roads/streets with falling temps.

We’re seeing as little as a coating to an inch near the coast, to as much as a couple of inches away from the coast, and up to 3” in the higher elevations around Greater Worcester.

Cold air will sweep in after the storm tonight, freezing everything solid by Thursday morning. With sun taking charge tomorrow, all this snow will be a distant memory as highs climb to nearly 50 degrees (a bit less at the coast with a sea breeze).

There’s more sun in the forecast Friday. And more 50s. But we’re already focusing on Saturday, as a large storm blows into town.

This one will push us into the 50s again before the cold comes rushing in late day and into the evening and turns things to snow. But here too, things sound worse than they are.

It appears that by the time the cold reaches us, most of the precipitation will have shut off. Nonetheless, this could be a quick freeze as the winds bring in the chill. More on this later. Enjoy the spring snow.