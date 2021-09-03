Labor Day Weekend Will Be Mostly Sunny, But With Some Chances for Showers

Alert: pumpkin spice latte weather is incoming!

We're getting a short taste of fall, with temperatures starting to drop into the 60s and our relative humidity remaining low as we end meteorological summer (unofficial summer). Looking at the calendar, you can still call it summer until Sept. 22.

The pick of the weekend? I would say it’s Saturday. It works to see it as a consolation price for the rain chances that are rolling in on Labor Day.

That means, if you have the day off on Monday, it might be nice to stay in and enjoy the day resting. If you love the rain, well, it's the perfect scenario for enjoying a well-deserved day off at work.

Saturday’s highs will also remain in the 70s, with plenty of sunshine and some good energy to enjoy the long Labor Day weekend. If you want to grill, perfect! Sweating won’t be a problem, since humidity will remain low Saturday, but it promises to roll in Sunday evening. That's because a warm front will start to push in warmer air and moisture.

Yes, rain chances return then, too. They will most likely allow us to enjoy a decent Sunday, since the cloud coverage will only thicken around sunset. Our highs will take a leap into the 80s for some places, while some lucky New Englanders will continue in the upper 70s.

Just make sure you keep in mind that your morning jog on Monday might feel a bit sticky.

This is New England, and we’ve already had an unusually wetter year, where dry days don’t last too long, and sure enough, rain chances come back Wednesday and Thursday, but seem to be leaving us hope for dry weather next weekend.

It’s all in our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast. Stay tuned to your First Alert Weather Team for all the updates.