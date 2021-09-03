Mix of Sun and Showers for Labor Day Weekend Weather

While rivers keep receding and the cleanup continues, a picture perfect day is ahead of us to kick off the weekend.

Temperatures this morning had a taste of fall to them and this afternoon they’ll be staying in the upper 60s. With low dew points and rays of sunshine, we fortunately have some calm after a storm that brought worry and stress to many.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While lows will drop to the upper 50s, tomorrow’s temperatures will hang on to the low 70s and the sunshine will keep doing its job. It’s a nice way to start the Labor Day weekend barbecuing, having a picnic, bike riding even taking the time to fix our rain tolled gardens.

Sunday evening welcomes the entrance of a warm front, which will enhance rain chances in the north and gradually the south as the day goes on. While I wish I could give you better news for Labor Day, in case you’re lucky enough to have the day off, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with another round of afternoon showers.

A high pressure system will take care of keeping the rain out for Tuesday but we’ll start to watch unstable conditions return by Wednesday. Our next weekend features beautiful great weather! Make sure to check it out in our exclusive 10 day forecast.