Mostly Clear, Cold Tuesday Night Ahead of Less Windy Wednesday

We are in the middle of a cold snap… the last one of 2020! As we countdown towards the new year, our temperature swings continue and there are a couple of systems we're watching.

We're not seeing anything significant and no major snowstorms either (for now) in the 10-day forecast.

Tonight's lows drop to the teens and 20s, but with the persistent wind from the west northwest, our wind chills will be around zero for some north and teens south.

The wind will die down just a bit tomorrow but the cold air lingers with highs only in the 30s again and with more clouds.

We have a few systems we're watching as we switch years. The first system is Wednesday night into Thursday morning and this one is a mix northwest with rain south.

The precipitation moves out for Thursday noon time and will stall offshore to our south. So most of New Year's Eve is dry, partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

For midnight, temperatures stay in the mid-30s with a light breeze and clearing sky north.

New Year's Day begins dry with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 40s to 30s north. As a system approaches from the southwest, we will see light icing due to a wintry mix then freezing rain in higher elevations, and perhaps a burst of snow near Boston for the evening, then quickly changing to rain.

The mountains may see several inches of snowfall, which will be great for ski areas. However, some areas may change to rain as warmer air tries to head north Friday night.

Warmer temperatures head in Saturday with highs in the 40s north and 50s south, so we expect all rain for most of the northeast Saturday, but very scattered.

Sunday we dry off and cool down. Sunday night into Monday there is a potential coastal storm that if it tracks close enough, could bring in a brief burst of snow for southeastern New England. The track of this is still uncertain so stay tuned!