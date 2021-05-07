New England Starts the Weekend With Clouds and Scattered Showers

The area of high pressure that was responsible for the beautiful day on Friday slides over the Gulf of Maine tonight, helping to steer an offshore storm well to our south.

Clouds increase overnight as a disturbance over the Great Lakes approaches New England. Most of us wake up to a mostly cloudy Saturday, though a few showers are possible for western New England during the day, but they look to stay scattered in nature with a slight chance for an afternoon or evening sprinkle in southeastern New England.

Highs Saturday will be in the 50s due to cloud cover and an easterly breeze.

Mother’s Day is shaping up to be a great day for outdoor fun with a blend of sun and clouds, a southwesterly breeze and milder temperatures. Highs in the 60s, just about normal for early-May.

Clouds will thicken Sunday evening as another area of low pressure is set to move across the region Monday, so showers are possible after dinnertime Sunday with more widespread rain to start the work week.

A cold front will pass Monday night and dry us out come Tuesday, ushering in a much quieter weather pattern for mid-week with more rain on the way Friday and the possibility for another coastal storm by next Saturday.