Partly Sunny and Humid Thursday With Chance of Showers for Some

It was another day with temperatures in the 90s across the Northeast Kingdom and Champlain Valley.

On Tuesday, we tied a record of 92 degrees in Burlington, Vermont, and today the high of 93 degrees set a record for the day.

This is the first time since 1893, where Burlington has reported a 90 degree day and snow in the month of May. Highs today were warmer even at the coast due to a southwesterly breeze.

Though it has remained a bit cooler along the South Coast due to an ocean breeze, as we move inland just a few miles we are well into the 80s.

The heat and humidity, along with a disturbance to our north, have triggered a few strong storms this afternoon with a threat for small hail, lightning and localized gusty wind.

Humidity is moderate to high with dew points in the 60s. It's even more humid over the next couple of days, even though the temperature might not be as high tomorrow and Friday.

This morning, we also had the second named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Bertha, which made landfall in Charleston, South Carolina around 9:30 a.m. with winds of 50 mph.

This tropical storm will bring heavy rain with flooding to South Carolina and to North Carolina this evening.

The remnant of that storm will cross over New England on Friday. At that point, it will not have any wind but could enhance some rainfall that we need here in our 6-state region.

The forecast for rain is challenging for the next few days. This evening, we have a few showers and thunderstorms in northern New England from Vermont to Maine. Tonight, we get more patchy dense fog with low temperatures in the 60s.

Early fog gives way to partly sunny skies Thursday with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms, especially over northern and western New England though with the clouds, temperatures should be a little cooler in the 70s and 80s, but humidity will remain high.

Friday looks mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms especially late in the day across western and northern New England. The heaviest weather likely stays just to our west and north.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday night and first thing Saturday, before we turn cooler and drier for the second half of the weekend with a return to mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Monday is almost chilly. It may snow on top of Mount Washington with a possibility for frost across the higher terrain, but for the most part, it's a summertime pattern here in our First Alert 10-day forecast.