Seasonable Air Thursday to Kick Off September

We’re on the way to a beautiful stretch of weather for the next several days. With the passage of Wednesday’s cold front, the day dried out and warmed into the upper 80s.

Thursday will be slightly cooler and closer to average with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Humidity stays low with a reinforcing shot of drier air arriving later in the day. The drier air and cooler temperatures provides a crisp start to Friday with wide spread 50s. High temperatures struggle to reach the mid 70s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Clouds increase Saturday, but the first half of the Labor Day weekend remains dry. Another cold front pushes in Sunday with the potential to bring repeated rain and clouds across Southern New England through Tuesday. The forecast still has time for tweaking as some of the guidance backs off on rain.