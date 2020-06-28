Weather

Showers and Thunderstorms for New England Sunday Afternoon

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. A few of those storms could be strong to even severe with gusty wins in one inch hail.

We are entering into an active pattern, so while I’m hopeful we can make progress getting out of this drought I’m not entirely optimistic that it’s going to happen. This pattern will yield afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but widespread soaking rains are still in question.

This week temperatures will be lower than last week but keep in mind humidity levels will stay high making it feel uncomfortable through the week.

This pattern will continue into the holiday weekend. Once we end the weekend and begin next week temperatures will climb back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

