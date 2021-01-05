Snow and Rain Showers to Leave Slick Spots for Some Overnight

Our ocean storm continues to bring in waves of clouds, drizzle, showers, and flurries across eastern and northern New England this evening.

Watch for slick spots as quick coatings will be possible as temperatures fall to around freezing late this evening and overnight.

The storm finally pulls slowly away from us on Wednesday, allowing for improving weather and clearing skies from west to east. Highs again will be in the 30s to near 40 south.

Thursday and Friday we have plenty of sun in the forecast as high pressure takes over. Highs remain in the 30s to low 40s south.

The high acts as a block for our next storm system on Saturday. A coastal storm develops near the Outer Banks Friday and it seems to stay well offshore as it heads northeast Saturday.

The track could still shift, but at this time we will have minimal impacts in New England. Our exclusive in house forecast model has about a 30-40% chance for a wintry mix Saturday across Cape Cod and the islands. Stay tuned for updates!

Our pattern stays quiet for the rest of the 10-day forecast with temperatures staying in the 30s and dry weather. Tuesday we may again see a storm system brush by.