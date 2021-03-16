Snow Could Fall Later This Week in Parts of New England

The temperature swings continue this week as we are all longing for more of that spring warmth after this cold snap.

Tuesday was a little better with higher temperatures and less wind. The wind remains at a minimum for Wednesday as temperatures rise a bit more.

Tuesday night, there is a system passing by to our southwest. This is the same system that produced several feet of snow in Colorado and tornadoes in the Texas panhandle. All we will see from it is increasing and a sprinkle or flurry across southwestern Connecticut and Massachusetts.

St. Patrick's Day is shaping up to be pretty dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be a touch warmer in the 40s to low 50s south. Our small warm up continues into Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Northern New England will see a system swinging in from Canada that will produce a wintry mix Thursday morning.

The most interesting system is moving in for Thursday night into the first half of Friday. This is looking like a nor'easter with gusty winds and a mix of precipitation. First, we expect rain Thursday night across southern and central New England. Then, we change to snow late Thursday night into Friday morning as colder air seeps in.

If more snow accumulates before the sun is up, then we could see a few inches in higher elevations and an inch or two at lower elevations. If the snow is during daylight hours Friday, then we will be on the lower end of snowfall due to the high March sun angle. Still, an inch or two looks reasonable for southern New England early Friday with gusty winds. Temperatures stay in the 30s all day long.

This weekend, our weather quiets down, and we have another dry stretch to enter. Saturday is when astronomical spring begins, and our temperatures will be right on target with the average high for this time of the year (mid 40s south, around 40 north). Sunday, we warm a bit to the 50s. And the warm-up continues next week with highs in the low 60s by midweek.