Sunday Will Be a Gorgeous Day for Dad

What a difference a day makes…a gorgeous day for Dad today.

After numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado warning yesterday, we get to enjoy fabulous weather to wrap up this father’s day weekend.

Today, the humidity drops a bit but then creeps back up and will accompany us through Tuesday. Meanwhile, summer officially begins tonight at 11:31pm. Out first full day of summer, Monday, looking at quiet weather first part of the day with increasing rain chances late in the day along with heat and humidity. Temperatures could make into the low 90s. Unsettled weather could extend through the overnight ours into Tuesday.

In the meantime, sticky air will be here through Tuesday, and it’s then that we have a chance for some more storms. The remnants of our tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will be chugging north towards the Mid-Atlantic states. While we may miss out on the soaking rain, simply its proximity to an approaching front may be enough to fuel more numerous storms Tuesday afternoon/evening. Fingers crossed for some good water.

Drier air follows on Wednesday and stays through Friday….exactly how it played out this week. Repetitive weather patterns are cool like that.

Have a great father’s day and rest of your weekend!