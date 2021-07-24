Weather

Skies Remain Clear Before Rain Returns Sunday

This pleasant weather won’t last us for too long

By Tania Leal

NBC Universal, Inc.

The pleasant weather we had Saturday isn't here to stay.

A warm front will be pushing in Sunday morning and we’ll be getting more rain. Some storms are capable of becoming severe and producing straight-line winds of up to 60 mph, lightning, and hail of up to 1” in diameter.

Isolated downpours are expected, specially over western portions of Massachusetts and Connecticut that might allow for brief flash flooding in urban areas.

Monday looks fairly dry, but after the passage of this warm front, expect muggy conditions to return for Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will come in Wednesday allowing additional showers and a small decrease in temperatures.

Stay weather aware Sunday but make sure to make the best out of this Saturday evening.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastweather new englandweather stories
