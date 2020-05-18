Sunshine, Warmer Temperatures Make a Return

Spotty showers are expected to end with drier and cooler air in the next couple of days.

The big feature for New England is a large and strengthening dome of high pressure over southeast Canada. That high wins out over decaying tropical storm Arthur to our south, and low pressure to our west.

New England sees a dry stretch of weather after Monday afternoon. Sunshine makes a comeback and a continuing onshore wind will mean coolest daytime temperatures near the coast in the 50s while inland spots rise into the 60s each day.

Along the south coast, wind from the northeast gusts past 35 mph, but much less wind north of Interstate 90.

As the wind shifts direction later Thursday, temperatures rise a bit and a continuing shift in wind from the southwest by Friday likely means we'll end the week around 80 degrees - even in Boston and along the coast before an onshore wind takes hold again for Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day itself will bring a southerly wind to bump temperatures into the 70s Monday, en route to 80 again by the middle of next week.

Along the way, our First Alert Team will monitor showers expected to be over Pennsylvania this Friday, with a low chance of about 20% those showers possibly sliding into New England on Saturday or Sunday, though right now chances are better those showers dry up upon approach, leaving us with variable clouds but mostly dry conditions in our exclusive 10-day forecast.