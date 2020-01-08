Temps to Dip as We Face Subzero Wind Chill Factors Soon

As one batch of snow races away, we monitor the possibility of snow showers and squalls Wednesday afternoon.

A few towns reported slippery conditions thanks to Tuesday night’s quick batch of snow that was associated with a rapidly strengthening low-pressure system that is racing away from the region Wednesday morning.

We still have a few snow bands left in Maine, where the sky should clear by noon. Otherwise, most of us have sunshine for several hours before a new front from the west brings more snow showers and perhaps a snow squall.

Temperatures should rise to close to 40 degrees in southern New England, allowing for a melt off of any snow. Highs will be in the 30s north and west.

The front coming in Wednesday afternoon has much colder air with it. That means that we could have a quick burst of snow with falling temperatures and locally icy conditions developing again. On Wednesday night, we all share in the cold wind.

Temperatures will be falling into the single numbers north and teens to low 20s south, with wind gusting 30 to 40 mph. Wind chill factors will be subzero to start our Thursday.

But high-pressure will move in Thursday afternoon with rapidly diminishing wind and plenty of sunshine. High temperature on Thursday will reach the teens to 20s north, and the 20s to near 30 degrees south.

A warm front will approach from the west Friday with a chance of light snow and sleet to change into a few raindrops from southwest to northeast. High temperature in the 30s north, 40s south.

Strong low pressure will track well to our west and north Saturday, with increasing wind from the south. We'll have breaks of sunshine in southern New England with the temperature getting to 60 degrees. Northern New England is mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Wind from the south could cast past 40 mph.

Rain spreads south and east Saturday night, changing to ice and snow in far northern New England by Sunday morning.

Sunday should feature drier weather south, with highs in the 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, ice and snow may continue north with the temperature in the 20s and 30s. Wind from the north may increase to 20 to 30 mph for parts of northern New England, while remaining from the south in the southern half of the region.

We all likely turn cooler and dryer Sunday night and early Monday. But then, another fast-moving storm will bring a wintry mix in for Tuesday.

Next week looks very unsettled with the possibility of snow and rain every 24 to 36 hours. We are right on the boundary between very cold air in southern Canada and rather warm air across much of the southeastern United States.

It’s a bit of a roller coaster ride here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.