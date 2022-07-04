Beautiful Summer Day for 4th of July Celebrations

We’ve finally made it to Independence Day and it is shaping up to be a beauty, to say the least!

High pressure will provide the region with a mostly dry day with warm temperatures and low humidity. Other than a very isolated high terrain shower or sprinkle across northern New England, the rest of the region will see mainly dry weather. A few high, thin clouds will streak across the sky, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine during the course of the day keeping the UV Index on the High side.

Keep in mind we’re still dealing with a very high sun angle and with many spending lots of time outside at barbecues, beaches, and lakes, it’ll be a good idea to grab that sunscreen. Highs reach the low 80s across much of the region with slightly cooler temps across Cape Cod, the immediate coast due to locally onshore breezes, and far northern New England where we’ll see a bit more in cloud cover during the afternoon. Some of those clouds may yield a few showers during the evening across far northern Maine. If you’re heading to any of the numerous Fourth of July fireworks displays tonight across the region, you’ll most certainly enjoy a beautiful night without any weather issues!

A weak disturbance approaches from the west late tonight and will pass through the region Tuesday and Tuesday night bringing unsettled conditions. It looks like the bulk of the showers will stay across central and northern New England Tuesday morning, but still can’t rule out a stray shower across the south early. We will see some breaks in the clouds which will help temps jump well into the 80s, especially across the Merrimack Valley into central New Hampshire.

The rest of the region will see highs mostly in the low 80s with a bit more in the way of humidity. During the late afternoon and evening, we’ll see widespread shower development across southern New England which will continue through late Tuesday night. The rain is certainly welcome, especially since much of the region is experiencing unseasonably dry conditions with moderate drought conditions across portions of southern New England into Maine.

A few showers will linger into the morning across eastern Maine and Cape Cod, but by Wednesday afternoon, much of the area will be enjoying drier conditions with some sunshine and temps in the 70s. Thursday is also looking great as high pressure builds into the region bringing comfortable conditions. By Friday, another system approaches from the west bringing the chance for more showers late in the day and into the night, but there’s still a bit of a timing issue with that system. Stay tuned!