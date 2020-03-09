Warm Temperatures for Tuesday Ahead of Some Showers

It was a toasty start to the week. Although high temperatures were nearly 30 degrees above average, we failed to hit record territory because of the warm stretch of weather we experience in 2016.

High temperatures just four years ago climbed into the 70s and even low 80s into parts of New England.

We have one more warm day on the way Tuesday with high temperatures in the 60s. Thanks to some cloud cover, temperatures will be slightly cooler than they were today.

Most of the shower activity will hold off until the evening and overnight. We aren't expecting a lot of rain, most areas will see spotty showers, which won't amount to much.

The next round of rain will arrive Friday. Once again, the next system won't be overly organized, so we won't see much rain.

That storm system will exit in time for the weekend. Temperatures will cool, but they certainly won't be cold. We can expect high temperatures to range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s.