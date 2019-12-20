Warm Up Heading Into the Weekend

Winter officially begins this weekend, but instead of getting colder temperatures we will actually climb.

We still have some cold air to get through before that happens, though.

Temperatures tonight will once more dip into the single digits and teens across New England. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will get lighter.

Expect a blend of sunshine and clouds on Saturday, with temperatures rebounding into the 30s during the day.

The Patriots play Saturday evening, and temperatures will be around freezing for that matchup against the Bills.

Winter officially arrives Saturday night at 11:19, but our warm up continues into Sunday with highs in the 40s. A few snow showers may drift into far northern Maine but most spots will just see partly cloudy skies.

Monday looks to be the warmest of the next several days with highs near 50.

A weak front drops us into the 40s on Tuesday, and then we;ll stay closer to normal on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A few flurries are possible Thursday, after Christmas, but overall much of the holiday week looks quite tranquil.