Wild Weather: Snow Squalls, Heavy Winds, Power Outage in Massachusetts

Hundreds of people are without power in Leominster, Massachusetts, after a tree fell amid high winds — just one aspect of wild weather to hit the state Wednesday.

Intense snow squalls were seen moving through the state Wednesday afternoon, with 1/8-mile visibility reported in Gardner. They appeared to have broken up just before making a mess of the evening commute.

Wind advisories were also extended across central and eastern Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon for heavy winds that will gusts from 40 to 50 mph through 1 a.m. (See here for an up-to-date list of weather advisories.)

Nearly 800 customers were without power in Leominster Wednesday afternoon, according to the state emergency management agency's map.

Police there attributed the outage to a lightning strike and said almost all of North Leominster was blacked out. But a National Grid representative had no information to confirm a lightning strike, only that a tree that fell in Leominster at 3 p.m., affecting about 530 power customers.

Power outage in almost all of North Leominster due to a lightning strike and tree down. National Grid is aware. — Leominster PD (@LeominsterPD) January 8, 2020

National Grid expects power to be restored about 6 p.m.

And the weather is about to get frigid Wednesday night, with temperatures falling into the single digits in northern New England tonight with 10s and 20s in central and southern New England.

The return of more seasonal weather will last about a day, before the warmth returns Friday, peaking over the weekend.