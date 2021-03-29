Wind Subsides Ahead of Mild Stretch, But More Cold Air Is in Store

We have had some very windy days this month, and Monday is no exception.

Finally, the wind will subside again Monday night to a light breeze. Overnight lows drop below freezing in southern New England and in the teens and 20s north.

Tuesday will be gusty, but not nearly as strong as Monday. That gusty breeze from the south will help to boost our temperatures to the 50s and 60s in full sunshine.

Our warming trend continues into Wednesday, too, as highs reach the 60s in more places. A system approaches the northeast, and by late afternoon Wednesday, the showers will head into western New England.

The rain spreads west to east Wednesday evening and will continue overnight into Thursday. Colder air heads in across northwestern New England and in the mountains, so we may switch from rain to a wintry mix and snow briefly before the system heads out Friday morning.

As for the Red Sox home opener Thursday afternoon, the heaviest rain may head out just in time for the first pitch. It will be a breezy day, too, with temperatures in the 50s.

The end of this week will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 40s on Friday. Temperatures quickly rebound for the weekend with highs in the 50s again Saturday, and near 60 on Easter Sunday.

A dry stretch settles in for a while in the 10-day forecast, and we continue to see highs in the 50s to low 60s for the first several days of April.