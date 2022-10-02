Windy, Mostly Dry Close to 1st Weekend of October

High pressure builds into New England Sunday, with much of the region encountering breezy conditions along with clouds and sunshine.

We will see gusty winds out of the northeast, especially across southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and the Islands with wind gusts over 45 mph at times. Most of the region will be on the dry side, except for south coastal southern New England, where we’ll have the threat for showers this morning, diminishing as we head through the course of the day. Temperatures will be mostly in the mid 50s region wide, but that northeast wind will make it feel much cooler, so make sure you grab a light jacket or sweatshirt as you head out today.

We’ll keep the threat for a passing shower across far southern New England tonight with the rest of the region remaining dry. Winds will also diminish, but still remain active through early Monday morning. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s south, low to mid 40s north with some 30s.

Monday and Tuesday are looking mostly dry and seasonably cool with high pressure over New England helping to keep the remnant of Ian to our south, but we still may have a few showers sneak into coastal southern New England Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

By Thursday and Friday, we’re expecting an early fall treat with temperatures reaching 70 along with sunshine. By next weekend, a cold front will barrel through the region, bringing more showers and perhaps some higher elevation snow to go with it…behind the front, we’ll likely be seeing some of the coldest conditions so far this fall as featured on our exclusive 10-Day Forecast.