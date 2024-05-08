Storm to bring multiple rounds of rain, risk of thunderstorms to region

As much as we hate to see them go, the warm temperatures are finished for now. Clouds and showers – with a few imbedded downpours or rumbles of thunder – will roll by Wednesday morning.

While they are quick, they are also soaking. Some spots may pick up a quick half inch of rain. We'll feel balmy early on, but drop into the 50s as the rain moves through. Temperatures stumble back up to near 60 later this afternoon.

Storm could bring hail and gusty winds to western Mass.

Across western Massachusetts, some sun may poke out after the morning rain moves out. This heating will fuel any developing storms in the afternoon. The predominant threat will be west of Worcester, however. If these storms get strong enough, we could see hail and gusty winds. We'll have our eyes peeled for any severe potential.

Temperatures to slide after the storm

Thereafter, the temps keep sliding bit by bit each day. By Friday, we’ll be luck to see 50 along the coast as a raw wind blows in from the northeast.

Rain-wise, we’ll be mostly dry Thursday morning before the rain catches up to us in the afternoon. Friday is off and on showers, with some hope to dry out parts of the weekend forecast.