Sunny start to October in New England

We’re finally flipping the page to sunny skies and dry weather. Our low pressure south of the region gradually moves south, leading to increasing sunshine & warming temperatures.

Due to wet ground and clearing skies, New Hampshire faced a dense fog advisory this morning as visibility ranged from ¼ to 0 miles.

The forecast for the upcoming days will feature dry and tranquil conditions with a high pressure that will establish itself over the region, bringing dry and calm conditions.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Temperatures will be above normal, with the potential for record-breaking warmth on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas, particularly the Merrimack and Connecticut River Valleys, could see temperatures exceeding 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

The potential for radiational cooling at night may lead to lows in the 50s, with some upper 40s possible in certain valleys. Expect light northerly winds, with local sea breezes along the eastern coast of Massachusetts.

However, the weekend could bring a return of rain showers to the area. Despite a light north to north-northeast wind, sunshine will boost temperatures into the 70s across most of the region, with some 60s expected across Cape Cod and the islands.

As the ridge axis moves east/northeast of Nova Scotia, a trough will approach from the Great Lakes Region, potentially bringing showers and thunderstorms to New England.