Tracking Lee, now a post-tropical storm, as it moves past New England

Lee is passing several hundred miles to our east, though close enough that we’ve felt impacts since last night and we remain in a First Alert this morning.

Rough surf and flooding possible

The primary effects are along the immediate coast, especially for Cape Cod and the Islands. Battering surf, significant beach erosion are ongoing and today’s midday high tide cycle will feature splashover and minor coastal flooding, though Sandwich, Sesuit and Nantucket Harbors could see some pockets of moderate flooding as the water piles up on the Bay Side of Cape Cod and the Island.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Wind gusts

The entire coast of Massachusetts is under a high surf advisory for large breaking waves which will result in high rip current risk. For those that enjoy heading to the beach to check out the waves during storms like this - I urge you to use extreme caution - do not get too close to the water. Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph for Cape Cod (isolated gust to 70 on the outer Cape) will peak through mid-morning then gradually ease through the afternoon. For the remainder of the eastern Massachusetts coastline, gusts to 45 mph will be common, and shouldn't be strong enough to cause more than some pockets of outages or isolated damage thanks to fully leafed trees and an already saturated ground.

Expected rainfall

In terms of rain, some tropical downpours on Cape Cod will continue through mid morning before tapering in intensity and cover particularly after midday. The farther west you go, pockets of rain and showers will tend to break apart through midday.

Behind the storm, we drag in drier air and clear the skies out by this evening and overnight. In fact, Lee will long gone by tomorrow, approaching Newfoundland by later in the day. Tomorrow looks like an awesome day with highs in the 70s, low humidity and a blend of sun and clouds. After a gorgeous Sunday, rain returns Monday with a storm system strengthening as it moves over us, dropping rain that will fall heaviest later in the day, impacting the evening drive, and bringing a chance for thunderstorms. We've issued a First Alert.

After that, quieter weather pattern takes hold for the remainder of next week with a fantastic stretch of days featuring bright skies, cooler nights and dry conditions.