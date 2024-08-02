Workweek wraps up with continued muggy and humid conditions

At this point in the summer, we're focused on the few remaining bright, sunny weekends and any relief from the humidity.

This weekend features neither. OK, maybe that's an embellishment in the sun department, but we're certainly not getting any break from the sticky weather.

We'll pick things up with where we left off Thursday. Heat indices spike in the mid and upper 90s this afternoon, hazy sun and sky – and the chance for a few storms this afternoon.



Along the immediate coast, we might fall short of 90 degrees thanks to the sea breeze. This weekend, we'll all see temperatures sink a little more thanks to increased cloud cover. Thunder chances remain "decent."

These aren't washed out days, but we will see plenty of "hits" with storms. They will drop their downpours and then move on, with sun poking out afterward (and a huge leap in humidity).

Beware of any intense rain with the thunderstorms.

The relief part is reserved for Tuesday. Still uncertain whether it comes in during the morning or afternoon, but it is in route. And it seems to have staying power through Thursday.

Much of next week for that matter sees temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!