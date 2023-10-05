Yacht club patrons find a black bear on a boat in Florida

Patrons at a yacht club in Naples, Florida were stunned to find a black bear on one the harbor's docked boats on Wednesday evening.

The bear could be seen smiling and walking around a catamaran boat as onlookers passed by.

Witnesses say the boat was docked near downtown Naples, a city on the southern Gulf Coast of Florida.

Local officials encouraged individuals to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to report a human-bear conflict or a sick, injured, orphaned or dead bear.

