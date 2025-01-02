10 Boston-area real estate projects to watch in 2025

Many of Boston’s real estate developers, landlords and brokers are wary, if not downright pessimistic, heading into 2025. They’re unsure whether they’ll be able to find the money to break ground on their projects or the businesses to fill their buildings.

There are plenty of projects facing a pivotal year. Here are 10 — seven in Boston, three outside the city — that are especially worth watching.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal