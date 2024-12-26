Boston Business Journal

10 Massachusetts Town Fair Tire stores sold for $88.5 million

By Greg Ryan

The estate of Town Fair Tire’s founder has sold 31 of the retail chain’s properties in the Northeast for $88.5 million, including 10 in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island.

Orion Buying Corp., an affiliate of Miami-based Orion Real Estate Group, acquired the net lease properties, each anchored by the tire retailer well-known for its “name brands at discount prices” jingle.

