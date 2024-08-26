Boston Business Journal

27-hole New England golf course to be auctioned next month

By Grant Welker

A 27-hole golf course in a wealthy Hartford suburb in Connecticut will hit the auction block in September.

Blue Fox Run Golf Course in Avon, Connecticut is located just off Route 44, a major east-west thoroughfare for Hartford’s western suburbs, and sits between Talcott Mountain State Park, a landmark for the region, and the new Avon Village Center, which is anchored by a Whole Foods Market.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us