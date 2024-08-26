27-hole New England golf course to be auctioned next month

A 27-hole golf course in a wealthy Hartford suburb in Connecticut will hit the auction block in September.

Blue Fox Run Golf Course in Avon, Connecticut is located just off Route 44, a major east-west thoroughfare for Hartford’s western suburbs, and sits between Talcott Mountain State Park, a landmark for the region, and the new Avon Village Center, which is anchored by a Whole Foods Market.

