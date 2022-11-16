32 Mass. Companies on the New Technology Fast 500 Ranking

Nearly three-dozen Massachusetts companies are among this year’s Technology Fast 500 ranking from Deloitte.

The 28th annual list ranks the fastest-growing North American companies in tech, media, telecommunications and life sciences. Deloitte, the international professional services firm headquartered in London, bases the ranking on the percentage of revenue growth over the last three years.

This year’s 32 listed Massachusetts companies marks a slight decrease from last year’s 40. But three companies — Waltham-based Takeoff Technologies, Cambridge-based Moderna, and Boston-based Corvus Insurance — made the top 10 this year, compared to only one company in the top 10 last year.

